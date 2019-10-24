We all stan for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' sexy love, but their kids might not!

The spouses of 23 years recently posed in bed together for a racy shot featuring Consuelos with his shirt off.

"This is your thirst trappy reminder to watch an all NUDE #riverdale TONIGHT on @thecwriverdale 8/7 central. Did i say nude? I meant new 🔥💦" Ripa captioned the smokin' hot shot, promoting her hubby's CW show.

One commenter wanted the 49-year-old talk show host to tone her posts down, writing, "Ok ok kids let's keep it PG you're embarrassing your kids!!!!"

Always ready with a clapback, Ripa replied, "@fsuth29 that's why I have Instagram."

On Thursday's Live With Kelly and Ryan, co-host Ryan Seacrest also brought up the image, which Ripa noted was shot while she was testing out the new iPhone camera. Seacrest added that she can't be posting shirtless photos of her hubby because it makes everyone else feel bad.

Ripa has been candid in the past about her kids and their take on social media. Back in August, she opened up about posting some photos of her 18-year-old daughter, Lola, at prom, jokingly telling pal Jerry O'Connell, "Took me 20 hours to get that photo. I was like, 'Please just give Mommy one. Just one photo!'"

Ripa and Consuelos' oldest kids are no longer living at home. Lola is off at college at NYU and Michael, their eldest, recently graduated from NYU and is living in Brooklyn, NY. Ripa recently opened up about the "extreme poverty" Michael is experiencing.

Watch the clip below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Ripa Says Son Michael Is ‘Chronically Poor’ for the First Time Embed Code Restart

Kelly Ripa Posts 'Thirst Trappy' Photo of Husband Mark Consuelos in Bed

Kelly Ripa Jokes About Her Son Michael Adjusting to Adult Life

Mark Consuelos Says He'd Have Been Married '3 or 4 Times' If Not for Kelly Ripa

Related Gallery