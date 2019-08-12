Kelly Ripa was involved every step of the way when it came to picking out her daughter, Lola's, look for prom -- or so she thought.

During her appearance on the premiere episode of Jerry O'Connell's Jerry O Show, Ripa revealed that Lola made a few last-minute changes to her stunning green gown, specifically to the neckline.

"That's prom," Ripa said as a photo of her and Lola was pulled up. "That's the prom dress that we had made and she had altered behind our back."

"So that's why the girls are fully on display," Ripa joked. "Everybody came down the stairs together. And I just mean Lola."

Lola, whose dad is Mark Consuelos, had her dress designed by New York City-based tailor Raza Wijdan. She was styled by Ripa's stylist Audrey Slater.

And it seems Lola extended her control over prom to her mom's Instagram photo. "Took me 20 hours to get that photo," Ripa confessed of getting her daughter's photo approval. I was like, 'Please just give mommy one. Just one photo!'"

At the end of the day, Ripa couldn't have been prouder of her daughter. "She’s a smart girl. She's a nice girl," she gushed.

See what the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host told ET about raising her and Consuelos' kids in the video below.

