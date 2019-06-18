Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos enjoy lending their voices to great causes.

The couple attended the TrevorLIVE New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street, hosted by The Trevor Project, on Monday where the pair were honored with the Champions Award for their continued allyship and commitment to supporting The Trevor Project's mission to end suicide among LGBTQ youth.

"It's oftentimes that people who suffer from alienation, loneliness or isolation are the most giving of those very things. They are the most giving and welcoming and loving," Ripa told ET's Brooke Anderson in an intimate sit-down ahead of the event. "So anytime I can lend my voice, my small voice, whatever it is that I can do to help and to really show people that we all are the same. We are the same and we are all deserving of equality."

"Until we are all equal, nobody is equal," she stated, with Consuelos adding, "This night's about hope. So it's really about hope and I think that's a good cure for many things."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ripa and Consuelos, who share 22-year-old son Michael, 18-year-old daughter Lola and 16-year-old son Joaquin, are also there to give sage advice to their kids as they pave their own path.

"I think especially with the programs that they're in, the peers they are going to school with are people they are going to be working with, so [we've told them] make connections, cultivate those relationships," the Riverdale actor shared.

Ripa added that while her children are all different, "I think what they have learned so far in their young lives is that you show up for people when they show up for you and you show up. And you don't make a commitment and suddenly a better offer comes along [and you leave the other behind]."

The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host has also shown their kids that they must stand up for themselves, which fans have noticed she demonstrates when she claps back at trolls on social media.

"I always say this, I counter-troll with love. I never really take it [seriously]," Ripa explained. "I sometimes wish people could hear my voice as I'm saying it out loud. You don't really have the proper context."

"I think I have the most clever trolls. I do," she added. "I think my trolls are amazingly clever and I will feed them. They deserve to be fed. We inspire each other. You can literally tell when I am sitting in the dentist office, if the subway is broken down, if there is a signal that has gone out, just by how many people I have clapped back towards, because if I am busy I don’t really read the comments."

See more of ET's sit-down with the couple, including what they have planned when their children leave the nest, in the video below.

