Happy Birthday, Kelly Ripa! The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host turns 49 on Wednesday and to celebrate, her husband, Mark Consuelos, shared a series of precious throwback pics of his life with Ripa, as well as some childhood pics of the beloved TV personality.

"Happy Birthday to my Fave..I’m really glad you were born.. Because let’s face it, if you weren’t, I would’ve been married 3 or 4 times by now," Consuelos quips in the caption. "Which would’ve been really expensive, not to mention the super tense parent teacher conferences and all the awkward blended family holiday/vacations. Anyway, happy birthday sweetie."

The couple tied the knot in 1996 and have three children together, 22-year-old son Michael, 18-year-old daughter Lola and 16-year-old son Joaquin.

In addition, Ripa shared photos of Consuelos' beautiful birthday flowers on her Instagram Story, writing, "Best husband ever." She also posted a pic of the funny card, which read, "Happy bday eve Love, M (Not Madonna)."

Consuelos wasn't the only man in Ripa's life to wish her a Happy Birthday. Her Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host, Ryan Seacrest, also filled her dressing room with birthday balloons, spelling out "Kelly."

"Nobody told me it was my final birthday!" Ripa quipped when she discovered the surprise.

It's been a big year for Ripa and Consuelos. The parents recently had to drop daughter Lola off at college, and it was an emotional moment to say the least. Check it out:

