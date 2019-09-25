Sometimes life isn't fair -- just ask Kelly Ripa.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host found herself simultaneously praising husband Mark Consuelos' fit figure and expressing her "outrage" over it on Wednesday's episode of the daytime show.

It all started when Ryan Seacrest confessed that Consuelos had messaged him a shirtless snap. "He sent me a photograph of himself a couple of weeks ago," he revealed. "He said, 'Don't show Kelly.'"

Ripa got real, joking that she's "irritated" by Consuelos' ability to stay in such great shape -- which would require her to go under the knife. "I would need a plastic surgeon," she expressed. "Isn't that irritating? It’s an outrage."

Consuelo and Ripa are the same age (48), but according to the talk show host, he doesn't "suffer the way" she does as a woman over 40. "Fortunately for me, my TV show requires that I wear clothes for all times," she said with a laugh. Consuelos has had quite a few shirtless scenes in his role as Hiram Lodge on Riverdale.

And while staying in shape might be more difficult for Ripa than it is for Consuelos, the mom of three admitted that she's still blessed in some ways.

"I have the metabolism and the blood type that eats carbs. That burns pasta," she admitted. "I eat bread and I eat pasta. But they tell me that that’s not so healthy -- an all-pasta, all-carb diet-- and that I should have proteins and vegetables. But I swear, that makes me sick."

See more on Ripa in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Ripa Shares Her Biggest Concern With Sending Daughter Lola to College

Kelly Ripa Says Daughter Lola Altered Her Prom Dress Neckline 'Behind Our Back'

Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback Photo From Honeymoon With 'Baby Face' Mark Consuelos

Related Gallery