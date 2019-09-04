Just like any parent, Kelly Ripa had some worries when she sent her daughter, Lola, to college. But Ripa’s fears weren’t that she’d never see her little girl, they were that she’d see her too much!

Lola is a freshman at New York University and her parents, Ripa and actor Mark Consuelos, live in New York City. On Tuesday’s On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Ripa opened up about her concerns with her Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host.

“College is where you start establishing yourself as an independent person. When you send your kid away to college, if your kid stays sort of local, you get all of the hassle of sending your kid away to college and none of the sympathy or empathy from your friends,” Ripa noted. “Your friends go, ‘Oh, at least she’s nearby,’ and I go, ‘Yeah, but that’s not good.’ Because if she feels homesick, I have to say to her, ‘No, you can’t come home. You have to work it out.’”

In fact, Ripa encouraged her kids to go to school out of state.

“I was so desperate to get any of my kids to go to school on the West Coast because I just want to visit the West Coast,” she said. “I wanna have Thanksgiving on the West Coast!”

She went on to note that she expressed her concerns to Lola.

“You got into more than one school, and when we sat down and discussed which school you should go to, this was my main concern,” she said of Lola. “My main concern was I don’t know if you should be this close to home because I don’t want you using home like it’s your home.”

So what will Lola’s biggest struggle be at school? Her mom has one problem area in mind.

“Sharing a bathroom with five roommates, that’s going to be the main challenge,” she said, noting that Lola doesn’t know any of her roommates. “I think New York City kids are used to having not a lot of space, so that she’s already OK with. She’s OK with not a lot of space, but the bathroom, that’s going to be a thing.”

