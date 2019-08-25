Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos marked a big moment in any parent's life on Sunday -- taking a child to college.

This weekend, the famous couple took their 18-year-old daughter, Lola, to begin her higher education. They both shared the same photo online to mark the bittersweet moment. In the image, Kelly is planting a kiss on her daughter's cheek as they embrace.

"The nest is getting roomy," she wrote alongside an emoji of two hearts. Kelly's pal, Anderson Cooper, commented on her post: "I will happily move in." When Mark shared the image, he wrote next to it: "2 down… 1 to go."

The couple's oldest child, 22-year-old Michael, is attending New York University. They also have a 16-year-old son named Joaquin.

On Thursday, the 48-year-old TV personality shared another photo of Lola in anticipation of her departure for college. In the image, both she and her husband are looking down at baby Lola.

"#tbt 2001 from your Christening to college," Kelly captioned the family flashback. "In the blink of an eye. I'm not crying. You're crying 😢 (actually Daddy's sobbing) 😭."

Mark responded the pic with a sobbing emoji and hearts. Another famous friend, Lisa Rinna, responded by writing, "I'm sobbing!!!!!! 😭😭"

The pair aren't the only celebs who are going through the challenge of sending their young ones on to the next chapter in their lives. While at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, Angelina Jolie was on hand to discuss The Eternals, but she also spoke with ET about taking her oldest son, Maddox, to the airport to fly to South Korea's Yonsei University.

"What was very beautiful is the way everybody said goodbye. When it was time to take him to the airport -- some jumped into the car to take him and everybody was..." Jolie said, her voice trailing off. "When you know that your kids love each other and you see the way they all -- without any kind of prompting or pushing -- give each other notes, hug each other, take each other, support each other, then you feel like they're going to be okay and they're always going to have each other."

"It's nice to know how much he knows he's loved," Jolie added. "But yeah, I miss him, I miss him. Or I'll just get out there. It's not like I haven't set my plane tickets."

Check out Jolie's full interview below.

