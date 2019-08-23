Kelly Ripa is having all the feels about her daughter leaving the nest.

On Throwback Thursday, the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host posted a photo of the moment she and husband Mark Consuelos christened Lola 18 years ago.

"#tbt 2001 from your Christening to college," Kelly captioned the family flashback. "In the blink of an eye. I’m not crying. You’re crying 😢 (actually Daddy’s sobbing) 😭"

Mark responded the pic with a sobbing emoji and hearts.

The couple's famous friends also responded to the pic, with Lisa Rinna writing: "I’m sobbing!!!!!! 😭😭"

Deadpool writer Rob Liefeld wished the freshman college student well wishes, commenting: "Good luck Consuelos family!!"

It's been a big year for Lola, and her mom has been sure to share some of those moments. Earlier this month, the 48-year-old TV personality dished on her daughter's prom and her dress.

"That's prom," Kelly commented on a pic that was pulled up while she was on the Jerry O Show. "That's the prom dress that we had made and she had altered behind our back."

"So that's why the girls are fully on display," she joked. "Everybody came down the stairs together. And I just mean Lola."

Check out the video below for even more reason to love this mother-daughter duo:

