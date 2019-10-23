Kelly Ripa is giving the people what they want!

The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host took to Instagram on Wednesday to give us what might be the best Riverdale promo we've ever seen, and she knows it.

A shirtless Mark Consuelos looks up at the camera with his abs on full display in the pic, with Ripa lying beside him in bed. "This is your thirst trappy reminder to watch an all NUDE #riverdale TONIGHT on @thecwriverdale 8/7 central. Did i say nude? I meant new 🔥💦," Ripa hilariously captioned the snap.

"THANK YOU KELLY!!!!!!" Lisa Rinna commented, while Holly Robinson Peete chimed in, "Girl -yo daddy is juicy! 💦."

Makeup artist Kristofer Buckle wrote, "Well if you didn’t just break the internet I know you’ll break the bed!"

Ripa's Instagram post isn't the first time she got fans talking this week. During her Tuesday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she joked that her and Consuelos' oldest son, 22-year-old Michael, was experiencing "extreme poverty" as he pays his own rent in Brooklyn after graduating from New York University.

"I think he loves the freedom. He hates paying his own rent and he's chronically poor," Ripa said. "I don't think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now."

She said he used to never care about the money his grandparents sent for Halloween, noting, "Now that he's living on his own, he's called three times, 'Halloween envelope arrived?' Just so he can have electricity. He's experiencing being an adult."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Ripa Jokes About Her Son Michael Adjusting to Adult Life

Mark Consuelos Says He'd Have Been Married '3 or 4 Times' If Not for Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa Jokes She'd Need a 'Plastic Surgeon' to Match Mark Consuelos' Fit Bod

Kelly Ripa Says Son Michael Is ‘Chronically Poor’ for the First Time Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery