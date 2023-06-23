Kelly Ripa Recalls Son Joaquin Peeing on Her Clothes in His Sleep

Kelly Ripa isn't afraid to remember the less glamorous parts of a vacation. On Friday's episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the co-host remembered a time she awoke in a hotel room to her then 3-year-old son, Joaquin, urinating in a closet.

"I see his little head moving around the corner of the bed. And I'm like, 'What is he doing?' " Ripa, 52, said. She and her family were on vacation in New Orleans at the time. "I said, 'Joaquin.' And he was clearly sleeping. He wasn't answering me."

Ripa explained to guest host Ryan Seacrest she originally thought her son was playing with marbles because she thought she heard "marbles dropping," but soon realized he was peeing, and confused about where the bathroom was.

"When I got out of bed and came around...he was just standing there, sound asleep, just peeing," she said. The little boy had peed on a collection of Ripa's shirts, and she recalled having to wear different shirts from the hotel gift store for the rest of her trip.

Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, 51, share three kids: Michael, 25, Joaquin, 20 and daughter Lola, 21.

It's been nearly two months since Consuelos officially took over as Ripa's full-time co-host on Live, and Consuelos recently told ET he adjusted to his new gig fairly quickly.

"You know, I think we've done it pretty well," Consuelos told ET in early June. "I'm actually getting my sea legs now."

"I'm having so much fun meeting the actors or the performers that come on that I've always been a big fan of," he added, "and I get to work with someone who's the best in the business."

"The benefit of having worked together before is that we really know how to click in and out of those roles," Ripa agreed.

Consuelos has previously served as a Live guest co-host alongside his wife of 27 years, for just a week or so at a time. But the full-time gig is a bit different -- and the pair said they've set a few boundaries to keep home and work life separate.

"Once we get ready for work, it's work time," Consuelos noted of the couple's routine. "And we get here, you know, she has her dressing, [I have] my dressing room."

"Although, he spends way more time in my dressing room than Ryan [Seacrest] ever did," Ripa teased.

