It's been nearly two months since Mark Consuelos officially took over as Kelly Ripa's full-time co-host on Live -- so, how is the married couple really handling their new routine?

"You know, I think we've done it pretty well," Consuelos told ET on Thursday. "I'm actually getting my my sea legs now."

"I'm having so much fun meeting the actors or the performers that come on that I've always been a big fan of," he added, "and I get to work with someone who's the best in the business."

"The benefit of having worked together before is that we really know how to click in and out of those roles," Ripa agreed.

Consuelos has previously served as a Live guest co-host alongside his wife of 27 years, for just a week or so at a time. But the full-time gig is a bit different -- and the pair said they've set a few boundaries to keep home and work life separate.

"Once we get ready for work, it's work time," Consuelos noted of the couple's routine. "And we get here, you know, she has her dressing, [I have] my dressing room."

"Although, he spends way more time in my dressing room than Ryan [Seacrest] ever did," Ripa teased.

Jokes aside, the couple stressed the importance of "living their lives" outside of work -- in part, so they have something to discuss the next day!

"I've enjoyed going to theater now," Consuelos shared. "I've not been in New York, [for] this amount of time, consecutively. So I've seen a lot of theater. We're doing a lot of separate things, too. So we have some stuff to talk about."

"Yeah, I mean, that was one of the benefits when [he] lived in Vancouver [filming Riverdale] was that our lives were so separate," Ripa agreed. "So when he would come in there, it was, like, really a world of different things. So at home, we sort of still, like, occupy our own separate spaces, so that it's never redundant."

Not that she's not thrilled to have her hubby around the Live set more often, Ripa insisted.

"He really brings such joy to us," she praised. "Not just me personally, as his wife, but as a worker here. All of our producers who have known Mark for 23 years have always adored him... But working with him, Mark makes everybody feel very protected."

"He is very irreverent, which is perfect for what we do here and he really understands the assignment," Ripa added. "It's just been a joy watching him take over and sort of make it his own."

Consuelos isn't the only family member helping out on Live these days. The couple also recently shared how their 21-year-old daughter, Lola, brought them up to speed on the recent Vanderpump Rules drama and attempted to get them primed to talk all about #Scandoval.

"She made us watch [the reunion] together, and we were like, 'I don't wanna watch this.' And then after 10 minutes, like, I did not turn that channel off," Consuelos admitted.

"Lola kept telling us that we were, in fact, not experts, and we needed to stop weighing in," Ripa recalled. "And I said, 'This is America, we're allowed to weigh in because this is the land of free speech. So I'm gonna weigh in!'"

Live with Kelly and Mark airs daily. Click here to find your local network.

