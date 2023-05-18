Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are having a proud parent moment! The couple and Live With Kelly and Mark co-hosts celebrated the college graduation of their 21-year-old daughter, Lola Consuelos, from New York University on Wednesday.

Sharing a slideshow of photos from the commencement ceremony at Yankee Stadium, appropriately set to the Ella Fitzgerald song, "Whatever Lola Wants," Ripa captioned her Instagram Reel with, "Lola gets!"

"#HappyGraduation and congrats @theyoungestyung … we are so proud of you," Ripa wrote.

Consuelos shared the same reel on his page with the caption, "Congratulations Lola!!! We love you!!"

A beaming Lola wears a white mini-dress and a rosary necklace underneath her black cap and violet graduation gown, happily accepting hugs from her friends and family members, including 25-year-old brother Michael in the snapshots. In one photo, Ripa even dons a pair of festive purple sunglasses for the occasion.

A few of the family's famous friends chimed in to offer their well wishes in the comments.

Sarah Michelle Gellar gushed, "Stop it!!! Congrats Lola," while Andy Cohen wrote, "Congratulations. Wow - in the blink of an eye."

Ripa also shared highlights to her Instagram Story, including several fun decor details.

One photo shows off a beautiful purple-and-white floral arrangement and a loaf of bread with the letters "NYU" baked into the top. Then there's the cake, an over-the-top mirror ball topped with a graduation cap and with a scroll on the base reading, "Congratulations Lola!"

There were even more floral and votive arrangements on display, rounding out the decor with massive purple, white and silver balloons.

Kelly Ripa / Instagram

Kelly Ripa / Instagram

Kelly Ripa / Instagram

For his part, Consuelos delivered an epic proud dad fashion moment, showing off a white hoodie with a hilariously photoshopped image of his daughter wearing a cap and holding a diploma.

Kelly Ripa / Instagram

Kelly Ripa / Instagram

Last month, Ripa shared with ET what she most admires about her daughter.

"I am the most impressed with her ability to really speak about what she needs when she needs it," she said. "She unapologetically does that. ...I still am learning how to not apologize for everything all the time. And you shouldn't have to apologize for asking for what you need or what you think might make your work environment better or what may make your life easier."

The 52-year-old TV personality added, "We need to learn to reframe our minds collectively."

As for Lola's post-grad plans, she has hinted at pursuing a future in the music industry. The singer dropped her first single, "Paranoia Silverlining," back in August.

