Kelly Ripa Handles On-Air Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro

Kelly Ripa handled an on-air wardrobe malfunction like a pro.
The Live With Kelly and Mark co-host had a perfect reaction when she ripped her dress during a dance lesson segment on Tuesday alongside her husband/co-host, Mark Consuelos, and guests Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson.
While practicing one move, Ripa spun around and landed on Consuelos' knee. Her face in that moment said it all, as she bursted into a huge smile and laugh.
"Did my entire back of my dress rip open?" she asked as she stands back up.
"Nope, just a little bit. You're fine," Consuelos assured her.
"It's just a breakaway dress. Who cares!" Ripa joked.
Ripa powered through the rest of the segment, with the tear in her dress hardly noticeable to viewers. In the end, the couples performed the full routine to Lizzo's "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)."
Monday marked the start of a new era for the Live franchise, with Consuelos taking the co-hosting reins from Ryan Seacrest.
"It's the number one show in daytime, and don't want to screw that up. When a team wins a championship... you know, you just want to keep winning championships, so hopefully [I'm] value added to the show," Consuelos told ET following Monday's show, adding that he's not too worried, as he's got Ripa by his side.
"I've got my Tom Brady," he mused with a smile.
One question raised by the pair co-hosting the show is if and how they will manage to keep their personal life and relationship separate from their professional relationship -- although Ripa doesn't anticipate that being a problem.
"We have very different interests outside of work and outside of our marriage," Ripa shared. "The things that we do on a hobby level, on a skill level, are so vastly different."
