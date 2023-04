Kelly Ripa Handles On-Air Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro

Kelly Ripa handled an on-air wardrobe malfunction like a pro.

The Live With Kelly and Mark co-host had a perfect reaction when she ripped her dress during a dance lesson segment on Tuesday alongside her husband/co-host, Mark Consuelos, and guests Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson.

While practicing one move, Ripa spun around and landed on Consuelos' knee. Her face in that moment said it all, as she bursted into a huge smile and laugh.

"Did my entire back of my dress rip open?" she asked as she stands back up.

"Nope, just a little bit. You're fine," Consuelos assured her.

"It's just a breakaway dress. Who cares!" Ripa joked.

Ripa powered through the rest of the segment, with the tear in her dress hardly noticeable to viewers. In the end, the couples performed the full routine to Lizzo's "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)."

Monday marked the start of a new era for the Live franchise, with Consuelos taking the co-hosting reins from Ryan Seacrest.

"It's the number one show in daytime, and don't want to screw that up. When a team wins a championship... you know, you just want to keep winning championships, so hopefully [I'm] value added to the show," Consuelos told ET following Monday's show, adding that he's not too worried, as he's got Ripa by his side.

"I've got my Tom Brady," he mused with a smile.

One question raised by the pair co-hosting the show is if and how they will manage to keep their personal life and relationship separate from their professional relationship -- although Ripa doesn't anticipate that being a problem.

"We have very different interests outside of work and outside of our marriage," Ripa shared. "The things that we do on a hobby level, on a skill level, are so vastly different."

Get the ET Newsletter Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Joke About ‘Severe Prep Work’ Ahead of His ‘Live’ Debut (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Talk Working Together on 'Live!'

Mark Consuelos Is Officially Kelly Ripa's 'Live' Co-Host

Ryan Seacrest Leaves 'Live': A History of Kelly Ripa's Co-Hosts

Ryan Seacrest Bids Tearful Farewell to 'Live With Kelly and Ryan'

Why Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Are Taking 'Vow of Chastity'

Related Gallery