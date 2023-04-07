Kelly Ripa Says She and Mark Consuelos Are 'Taking a Vow of Chastity' Ahead of Co-Hosting 'Live'
Kelly Ripa promises there will be no funny business when her husband, Mark Consuelos, becomes her Live co-host.
On Thursday, the daytime TV host appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where she answered a fan's question about her reaction to T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's workplace romance -- as someone who is going to be working with her partner.
After agreeing with host Andy Cohen that Holmes and Robach's relationship would make GMA3 "compelling," Ripa revealed that she and her husband have a plan.
"Mark and I have taken a vow of chastity while we'll be working together," she quipped. "Because I know how ABC does not like that. TV partners banging on the side. So we promise, no banging on the side."
In February, it was announced that Ryan Seacrest would be stepping away from the table as Ripa's Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, and being replaced with Consuelos. Last month, ABC announced that Seacrest's last day would be April 14. Consuelos' first day with be April 17.
The Riverdale actor has his own feelings about taking a seat next to his wife. In March, Consuelos dished to ET about his new gig with his longtime love.
"It's an honor, it's such an iconic show," he told ET. "That seat next to my wife is such a cherished seat. I consider her the best in the business."
