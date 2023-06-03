Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos walked down memory lane to commemorate their son's 26th birthday.

The couple on Friday took to Instagram and paid tribute to Michael's big day. Ripa's post, set to The Beatles' "A Day in the Life," featured throwback photos of the couple with Michael as a child. In several pictures Michael's seen as a child posing with his mom, dad and grandfather, Consuelos' dad, Saul.

The photos also show Michael all grown up, a spitting image of his famous father. Ripa captioned the post, "26 years ago he rocked our world and has been rockin it ever since! Happy birthday @michael.consuelos we love you

Not to be outdone, Consuelos also posted a throwback photo of Michael.

"Happy 26th Birthday @michael.consuelos... we love youMichael!!!"

Michael dropped a sweet comment on his mom's post saying, "Thanks for life, mom!❤️."

Ripa also took to her Instagram Stories and posted a photo of Michael enjoying a martini. She also shared a photo of his ice cream cake.

It's been an especially thrilling month for the Live With Kelly and Mark co-hosts, who earlier this month saw their 21-year-old daughter, Lola Consuelos, graduate from New York University.

Sharing a slideshow of photos from the commencement ceremony at Yankee Stadium, appropriately set to the Ella Fitzgerald song, "Whatever Lola Wants," Ripa captioned her Instagram Reel with, "Lola gets!"

"#HappyGraduation and congrats @theyoungestyung … we are so proud of you," Ripa wrote.

Consuelos shared the same reel on his page with the caption, "Congratulations Lola!!! We love you!!"

Ripa and Consuelos are also parents to 20-year-old son, Joaquin.

