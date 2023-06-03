Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son's 26th Birthday: 'We Love You Michael!!!'
‘Let’s Get Physical’: Michael Consuelos on Impressing His Parent…
Jill Dillard Speaks Out Against Her Family in 'Shiny Happy Peopl…
'The View's Joy Behar Snaps at Sara Haines and Tells Her to Shut…
Kelly Clarkson Shares Why She’s Relocating Her Talk Show to New …
Jackie Miller James, Social Media Influencer, in Coma at 9 Month…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
'Shark Tank's Daymond John Files Restraining Order Against Forme…
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Slam Explosive New Docuseries Center…
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Are Still Together After …
Jane Fonda Throws Palme d'Or Scroll at Director at the Cannes Fi…
Scott Disick Shares Rare Look at Son Mason During Family Passove…
Danny Masterson Found Guilty on Two Counts of Rape Following Mis…
Raquel Leviss Admits She and Tom Sandoval Agreed to Lie About Wh…
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Files to Divorce Husband Kroy After $1.1M T…
'Love Is Blind's Paul Says Vanessa Lachey Had 'Personal Bias' in…
Bruce Springsteen Falls on Stage During a Performance!
Taylor Swift's Piano Malfunctions at Eras Tour After Rainstorm O…
Taylor Swift and The 1975's Matty Healy 'Like Each Other' (Sourc…
Ted Lasso': Jason Sudeikis Fields Question From Trent Crimm at t…
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos walked down memory lane to commemorate their son's 26th birthday.
The couple on Friday took to Instagram and paid tribute to Michael's big day. Ripa's post, set to The Beatles' "A Day in the Life," featured throwback photos of the couple with Michael as a child. In several pictures Michael's seen as a child posing with his mom, dad and grandfather, Consuelos' dad, Saul.
The photos also show Michael all grown up, a spitting image of his famous father. Ripa captioned the post, "26 years ago he rocked our world and has been rockin it ever since! Happy birthday @michael.consuelos we love you
🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉.
Not to be outdone, Consuelos also posted a throwback photo of Michael.
"Happy 26th Birthday @michael.consuelos... we love youMichael!!!"
Michael dropped a sweet comment on his mom's post saying, "Thanks for life, mom!❤️."
Ripa also took to her Instagram Stories and posted a photo of Michael enjoying a martini. She also shared a photo of his ice cream cake.
It's been an especially thrilling month for the Live With Kelly and Mark co-hosts, who earlier this month saw their 21-year-old daughter, Lola Consuelos, graduate from New York University.
Sharing a slideshow of photos from the commencement ceremony at Yankee Stadium, appropriately set to the Ella Fitzgerald song, "Whatever Lola Wants," Ripa captioned her Instagram Reel with, "Lola gets!"
"#HappyGraduation and congrats @theyoungestyung … we are so proud of you," Ripa wrote.
Consuelos shared the same reel on his page with the caption, "Congratulations Lola!!! We love you!!"
Ripa and Consuelos are also parents to 20-year-old son, Joaquin.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos Are Proud Parents at Daughter's Graduation
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate 27th Wedding Anniversary
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Talk Working Together on 'Live!'
Related Gallery