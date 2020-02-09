Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback Pic With Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is reliving some past award show moments! Ahead of Sunday's Oscars, the 49-year-old Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host took to Instagram to share two side-by-side throwback pics of herself and her husband, Mark Consuelos.

In the first image, which was taken in 2000, Ripa and Consuelos are all smiles as they hold up their newly-acquired Soap Digest Awards. Ripa opted for a black-and-white printed mini-dress, while Consuelos added a patterned jacket to an otherwise all-black ensemble.

The second snap, this one from 2012, shows the couple smoldering, with Ripa rocking a pale yellow gown and Consuelos sporting a dark suit.

"From the circa 2000 Soap Digest Awards (where we won for outstanding YOUNGER lead actors) to the 2012 Academy Awards (where we did not even get a nom)," Ripa captioned the pics. "We can all agree I need a stylist and makeup artist."

"Did we own a mirror back then????" Consuelos commented on the post.

"I apparently owned a lot of under eye concealer," Ripa quipped in response.

The couple's daughter, 18-year-old Lola, also got in on the fun, writing, "Idk what happened to u guys"

"We had kids," Ripa replied.

Consuelos reposted the photos on his own page, writing, "OK. That was Tom Ford for Gucci to the left. I do remember a lot of champagne when choosing that outfit."

"My fave forever looks divine," he added.

"Now THIS IS CONTENT!" Ripa commented.

After the Academy Awards, Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will be co-hosting an after-show. Live! With Kelly and Ryan‘s Oscars show airs Monday at 9 a.m. ET from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, where the actual Oscars will take place.

