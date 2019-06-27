Kelly Ripa's Flashback Photo of Mark Consuelos Proves He Hasn't Aged

Mark Consuelos doesn't age!

Kelly Ripa proved that fact on Instagram on Thursday, when she shared a side-by-side photo of her husband posing with their kids at the same spot in France, eight years later. Consuelos, 48, sports the same signature smile in both pics, while his and Ripa's three children -- 22-year-old Michael, 18-year-old Lola and 16-year-old Joaquin -- have now matched their father in height.

"#tbt 2011 vs. 2019 Les murs sont devenus plus petits," Ripa captioned the post in French, which translates to "The walls have become smaller."

"Girl those murs are now curbs," Holly Robinson Peete joked in the comments, as fans gushed over the family.

Hours later, Consuelos shared a pic of his own from the family's vacation, which appears to include Lola's boyfriend, Tarek Fahmy. "Entourage...(said w/French accent)," the Riverdale star wrote alongside the snap.

Ripa and Consuelos recently opened up to ET about raising their kids to stand up for themselves in the age of social media.

"I always say this, I counter-troll with love. I never really take it [seriously]," Ripa shared. "I sometimes wish people could hear my voice as I'm saying it out loud. You don't really have the proper context."

"I think I have the most clever trolls. I do," she added. "I think my trolls are amazingly clever and I will feed them. They deserve to be fed. We inspire each other. You can literally tell when I am sitting in the dentist office, if the subway is broken down, if there is a signal that has gone out, just by how many people I have clapped back towards, because if I am busy I don’t really read the comments."

See more in the video below.

