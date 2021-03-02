Kelly Rowland Launches JustFab Collection Inspired by Confident Women
Kelly Rowland is taking 2021 in full stride. Earlier this year, the artist gave birth to her second child, Noah, with husband Tim Weatherspoon. She also released a new EP, K, and celebrated her 40th birthday. Of course, the year is only just beginning -- and judging by the singer's newly launched collection for JustFab, those aren't the only things she's taken by the reins during this year.
For her latest collection of designs for JustFab, Rowland looked to Greek warrior goddesses and the strength, power and confidence of women for her inspiration. In a letter from the designer announcing the collection, Rowland wrote, "This past year was completely unprecedented, and as I reflect on all that has happened, I am once again reminded how miraculous and multifaceted women are. How many different people we can be in one day, one hour, one minute. How many different hats we wear."
Rowland also looked at her own fashion choices that were forms of armor for each day. "This year has been an exercise in strength, and and I wanted to be able to share that armor with women everywhere -- with you," she said. "You are my muses: the warriors, the creatives, the women who lead with grace. This collection is for you."
The musician and mother of two created a collection of stylish pieces to wear as everyday basics for her new JustFab collection. Think knit sweater dresses, linen blazers, culotte shorts and more. She also expands her designing skills to footwear, creating a collection of neutral-hued, fashion-forward heels, sandals and boots.
If you're ready to start shopping, scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite pieces from the Kelly Rowland for JustFab collection below.
