Fashion

Kelly Rowland Launches JustFab Collection Inspired by Confident Women

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kelly Rowland JustFab
JustFab

Kelly Rowland is taking 2021 in full stride. Earlier this year, the artist gave birth to her second child, Noah, with husband Tim Weatherspoon. She also released a new EP, K, and celebrated her 40th birthday. Of course, the year is only just beginning -- and judging by the singer's newly launched collection for JustFab, those aren't the only things she's taken by the reins during this year.

For her latest collection of designs for JustFab, Rowland looked to Greek warrior goddesses and the strength, power and confidence of women for her inspiration. In a letter from the designer announcing the collection, Rowland wrote, "This past year was completely unprecedented, and as I reflect on all that has happened, I am once again reminded how miraculous and multifaceted women are. How many different people we can be in one day, one hour, one minute. How many different hats we wear."

Kelly Rowland for JustFab
JustFab

Rowland also looked at her own fashion choices that were forms of armor for each day. "This year has been an exercise in strength, and and I wanted to be able to share that armor with women everywhere -- with you," she said. "You are my muses: the warriors, the creatives, the women who lead with grace. This collection is for you."

The musician and mother of two created a collection of stylish pieces to wear as everyday basics for her new JustFab collection. Think knit sweater dresses, linen blazers, culotte shorts and more. She also expands her designing skills to footwear, creating a collection of neutral-hued, fashion-forward heels, sandals and boots.

Kelly Rowland for JustFab
JustFab

If you're ready to start shopping, scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite pieces from the Kelly Rowland for JustFab collection below.

City Shorts
JustFab City Shorts
JustFab
City Shorts
These long, pleated shorts will be a sleek and stylish alternative when you want something more polished than sweat shorts or denim cutoffs.
$50 AT JUSTFAB
Aphrodite Woven Heeled Sandal
JustFab Aphrodite Woven Heeled Sandal
JustFab
Aphrodite Woven Heeled Sandal
We can't get over these woven heels -- which will go with everything in the new Kelly Rowland for JustFab collection as well as everything else in your closet.
$60 AT JUSTFAB
Rhea Flatform Sandal
JustFab Rhea Flatform Sandal
JustFab
Rhea Flatform Sandal
If you've been a longtime fan of the chunky sandal, this quilted style is the perfect way to take it up a notch.
$63 AT JUSTFAB
Hera Mule Pump
JustFab Hera Mule Pump
JustFab
Hera Mule Pump
Style these with your favorite mom jeans, a pretty skirt for a spring wedding or outdoor get together or a simple skirt. With these heels, the choices are endless.
$50 AT JUSTFAB
Tyche Active Knit Stiletto Bootie
JustFab Tyche Active Knit Stiletto Bootie
JustFab
Tyche Active Knit Stiletto Bootie
Yes, sock boots are still in style -- and these comfortable options, designed by Kelly Rowland, will be a pair you can go to time after time.
$63 AT JUSTFAB
City Blazer
JustFab City Blazer
JustFab
City Blazer
You can never go wrong with a classic blazer, and this one is available for less than $75.
$73 AT JUSTFAB
Strapless Sweetheart Sweater Top
JustFab Strapless Sweetheart Sweater Top
JustFab
Strapless Sweetheart Sweater Top
Wear this top underneath a jacket for an everyday look or on its own when you want to make a style statement.
$50 AT JUSTFAB
One Shoulder Sweater Dress
JustFab One Shoulder Sweater Dress
JustFab
One Shoulder Sweater Dress
Whether you have a special occasion or not, you'll love wearing this fashionable (and comfortable) dress.
$63 AT JUSTFAB
Cleta Active Knit Heeled Boot
JustFab Cleta Active Knit Heeled Boot
JustFab
Cleta Active Knit Heeled Boot
Give your ensembles a dressier touch with these sleek knee-high boots.
$65 AT JUSTFAB
Lightweight Classic Trench
JustFab Lightweight Classic Trench
JustFab
Lightweight Classic Trench
A trench coat will be a staple in your closet for years to come.
$107 AT JUSTFAB
Crochet Top
JustFab Crochet Top
JustFab
Crochet Top
Nothing will get you in the mood for the spring season like this romantic, bohemian-inspired crochet top.
$63 AT JUSTFAB

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Rowland Talks Baby No. 2 and the Possibility of a Destiny’s Child Reunion (Exclusive)

Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021

Kelly Rowland on Beyoncé and Michelle Williams Meeting Her Newborn Son

Golden Globes 2021: The Best (and Most Comfortable!) Awards Show Fashion

Kelly Rowland Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband Tim Weatherspoon