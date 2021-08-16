Kelly Rowland Shares an Adorable Peek at Her Mornings With Son Noah

Mornings look fun when you're Kelly Rowland! The singer took to Instagram on Monday to share some sweet videos and give fans a look at her morning routine with her son, Noah.

Rowland and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, welcomed Noah on Jan. 21. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, also shares a 6-year-old son, Titan.

In the first two adorable clips, Kelly attempts to get Noah to say 'hey' to the camera, but her baby boy is too occupied staring into the screen to repeat after her. The 40-year-old mother of two notes that he "just said it" before she started filming, but apparently, Noah gets a little camera-shy.

In the latter half of the videos, Kelly manages to get the almost 7-month-old to laugh while someone offscreen joins in. Obviously, Monday mornings are a happy place to be for the Weatherspoon family!

Kelly has been very open with her fans about her journey to motherhood and how grateful she's felt about her family and career, especially over the past few months.

When ET spoke with the singer in February before the release of her EP, K, she said her whole world has changed after becoming a mom of two.

"Noah has his own set of needs right now, and Titan still needs the attention that he got before Noah, which is really something," she shared.

"Yesterday, he dragged me down and was like, 'Mommy, I need you to look at me. I need you to see me,' which is what I tell him. I was like, 'If ever Mommy is getting busy or something, you have to tell me. I want to give you everything that I can, but if I don't and you feel like you need something, you have to tell Mommy.' So he does, and he did," she said. "And we sat and talked together, so he was very, very happy last night."

She also shared how thankful she is for the lasting presence of her former Destiny's Child bandmates, recalling when the two paid a visit to meet a newborn Noah for the first time.

"The girls were literally over here at the house just recently and when they met the baby, it was like another part of my heart just... Being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift," Kelly gushed.

"It's really a gift because we've known each other for so long and the industry doesn’t really make friendships... It's the nature of it, and we still have each other after all these years," she continued. "I'm just so grateful for them and they are a highlight of my life. Not professionally, but our friendship and our sisterhood."

