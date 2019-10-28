Could Kelly Rowland be reuniting with Beyoncé and Michelle Williams?

While speaking with ET's Katie Krause at a press junket for her new Merry Liddle Christmas movie, the singer opened up about the possibility of Destiny's Child recording more music together someday.

"I will say, we have made incredible music in the past, and I don't know," she said. "Can we, like, have surprises in this day and age?"

"I mean, I'm just saying. I just find it so interesting, everybody wants to know in advance," she continued. "I know every time there is a decision to be made for myself and the ladies to do something, it's usually a surprise. And our fans have always been so supportive and so awesome, like, I like to give them surprises. I've got nothing up my sleeve, I promise you, nothing up my sleeve, but yeah, I wouldn't say anything."

Destiny's Child fans seem to think that Williams is currently busy competing on season two of The Masked Singer. When asked if she knows anything about her bandmate possibly being The Butterfly on the singing competition show, Williams played coy, telling ET, "I don't know anything."

"If Michelle did not tell me, I'm going to be really upset!" she added. "Now I have to call her. I'm going to actually text her right after this."

For her part, Rowland is gearing up for Merry Liddle Christmas, which premieres Nov. 30 on Lifetime and is based on events from her and husband Tim Weatherspoon's real life.

"What basically happened is, my family moved into our dream home and we were so excited. I told my husband, we have to have the whole family here [for Christmas], the way they do in all the Christmas movies," explained Rowland, who portrays "OCD tech entrepreneur" Jacquie Liddle in the TV movie. "He was like, 'No, that is not a good idea ... they have set design and someone to help straighten everything up.' He's like, 'That's not how it is in our household -- I just know how our family will be.'"

"Sure enough, he was right," she continued. "My beautiful, once all-cream chairs just kind of turned into this red-and-green cookie icing. It just took on a whole new decor, per my nieces, who thought it would be a good idea after they decorated their cookies to just wipe it there. They're kids. It's OK, it happens."

Rowland and Weatherspoon share one child together, son Titan, who turns five on Nov. 4. The singer told ET that he especially loves the holidays, as it's his "favorite time of the year."

"He also knows his birthday is very close to Christmas, so for his birthday, he wants a reptile party," Rowland shared. "He has asked me to bring in snakes and lizards. I don't like snakes, I don't like lizards, and I have to pretend for my son that I am not afraid. I don't want him to be afraid, I don't want him to sense my fear."

Rowland also said that her son is already having play dates with Beyoncé and JAY-Z's 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

"Oh yeah, she's showing him the ropes," she revealed. "We all, like, me and all my friends, we are all in each other's lives, and our children's lives and it's incredible."

"It's incredible to be able to grow up with your friends and sisters and be able to have relationships and your children have relationships," she continued. "That's really a blessing. That's what friendships and life is all about."

Back in August, ET spoke with Rowland at Beautycon Festival LA 2019, where she responded to reports at the time that Destiny's Child was reuniting for a world tour.

"That was news to me, just as much as it was to you!" Rowland joked. "I was like, 'Oh my god, a tour is happening! Someone call me.'"

Hear more in the video below.

