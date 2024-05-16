Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan Perform Epic Mashup at 2024 ACM Awards

Kelsea Ballerini hit the stage at the 2024 ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, joined by folk singer-songwriter Noah Kahan, for an impressive genre mashup performance.

With Kahan on guitar and Ballerini holding her mic, the pair delivered a truly memorable musical moment.

Ballerini -- decked out in a gold nightgown covered by a flannel overshirt -- belted out her single "Mountain With a View" before she was joined by Kahan, for a duet of his hit singe "Stick Season."

Noah Kahan and Kelsea Ballerini perform at the 2024 ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas, on May 16. - Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

Kahan's folk-rock roots blended flawlessly with Ballerini's vocals and style, as they delivered one of the more aesthetically minded sets of the evening -- and to significant delight from the crowd in Ford Center at The Star.

Thursday was yet another special night for the 30-year-old singer, who is nominated for Album of the Year and Female Artist of the Year at the 2024 ceremony. If she wins, it will be her first victory in either category. The singer previously took home the award for New Female Vocalist of the Year in 2016 and followed it up with the Gene Weed Milestone Award the following year.

Ahead of Thursday's show, fans expected Ballerini to walk the carpet with her boyfriend, Chase Stokes. Instead, the singer opted for a surprise and brought along her mother, Carla.

The pair dressed to impress for the big night, with the country songstress stunning in a flowing champagne gown, while her mom lit up the room in a bright fuchsia ensemble.

However, she and Stokes have been popping up on star-studded carpets frequently as of late, including their joint Met Gala debut last week. For the very special occasion, Ballerini donned a floral-embellished gown by Michael Kors alongside Stokes in a sequin black suit jacket and trousers also by the designer.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes attend the Met Gala for the first time in 2024. - John Shearer/WireImage

A month earlier, at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, the pair was not shy about PDA in front of the cameras as they kissed and cozied up on the carpet.

"I'm just doing my best," Stokes told ET backstage when asked about supporting Ballerini, the night's host.

When it comes to supporting each other's careers, Ballerini loves to return the favor.

"I love going to see him on set and this season is incredible, I'm so excited for everyone," she told ET, referencing his starring role as John B. on Outer Banks. "Just like he's here tonight just being supportive and lovely, I love being able to do the same for him."

The 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards streams live May 16 on Prime Video. Check out all the nominees and the full winners list.

