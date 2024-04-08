Kelsea Ballerini wants the world to know she had on pants during the 2024 CMT Music Awards!

In a new TikTok, shared after the ceremony, the 30-year-old host hit back at critics who questioned whether or not she had on pants when she took the stage during her performance of her reimagined single, "Love Me Like You Mean It."

In the video, the "You Go Down" singer sits in a makeup chair and holds the camera up as she mocks the comments that said, "You forgot your pants for your performance."

"Shut up, no I didn't," she hits back.

"Where are your pants?" she says, mocking another one.

Kelsea Ballerini hosted the 2024 CMT Music Awards. - Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

"Shut up," she replies. "It looks hot."

The outfit in question was a gold bodysuit that she paired with black tights and black heals. Giving the world one final look at her stage attire, Ballerini took to Instagram to share a photo dump from the evening.

"Thank you for an incredible time, austin. i sure do love you @cmt awards. ❤️," she captioned the post that led with a picture of the risqué look and included pics from backstage with Melissa Etheridge, pics from stage and even a sweet video of her and boyfriend Chase Stokes.

In addition to taking the stage as a performer (in nine head-turning looks) during the CMT Music Awards, Ballerini was the MC of the ceremony for what would be her fourth and final time.

Kelsea said that she has hosted the CMT Music Awards for the final time. - Catherine Powell

"That's a wrap," Ballerini told ET. "I've done it for four years, and I love it so much, but I think hosting for me was the first thing that I did out of like performance and music. That was the first thing that made me go, 'Wait, what else?' And so now I'm back in a season of like -- I want the space in my life to ask, 'What else?'"

Kelsea had the support of her boyfriend, Chase Stokes, during Sunday's show - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

While she played coy about what's to come, Ballerini added that her upcoming album is the main focus right now.

"I'm dabbling into a lot of new things that I can't wait to tell you about it," she said. "It's definitely a year of being out of my comfort zone. The record is my biggest priority but there's a lot that I haven't talked about yet that is coming up."

By her side for the evening was Stokes, who more than approved of her looks.

And with Ballerini's focus now on recording, she may have some pull to get the Outer Banks star in the studio.

"He has such a good voice, too," she said. "He has such a good talking voice, just when he sings I'm like, 'Agh, yeah.'"

Ballerini added, "I'm trying. I'm just like, 'Do like a pseudonym and sing a harmony on the record, no one has to know.'"

