Kendall and Kylie Jenner Launch Collection for Amazon's The Drop

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have teamed up with Amazon to launch a collection for their fashion brand, Kendall + Kylie. The line is available via the online retailer's The Drop, which offers collections designed by influencers around the world. Every limited-edition range on The Drop is shoppable for 30 hours only, depending on fabric availability as each piece is made-to-order.

The Jenners' collection is filled with on-trend clothing inspired by the famous sisters' cool, edgy style. Highlights from the line include a tie-dye cut-out bodysuit, sweatshirt-and-jogger matching set, cargo-style jeans, graphic tee and faux leather pant. Everything is under $90 and select pieces are available in sizes XX-Small to 4X.

The supermodel and beauty mogul both show how they style the wares in chic at-home mirror selfies.

In addition to the Jenners' collection, be sure to check out Amazon deals that are still going strong post-Prime Day, along with holiday gift ideas from Amazon's 2020 holiday gift guide.

Shop the entire Kendall + Kylie collection on The Drop and browse through ET Style's top picks ahead.

Turtleneck Bodysuit With Cut-Out Kendall + Kylie x The Drop Amazon Turtleneck Bodysuit With Cut-Out Kendall + Kylie x The Drop This trendy tie-dye bodysuit with cut-out will dress up your favorite denim piece. $49 at Amazon

Cargo Pant Kendall + Kylie x The Drop Amazon Cargo Pant Kendall + Kylie x The Drop A pair of cool baggy jeans are a Jenner sister staple. $79 at Amazon

Front Lace Up Sweatshirt and Jogger Kendall + Kylie x The Drop Amazon Front Lace Up Sweatshirt and Jogger Kendall + Kylie x The Drop A cozy matching set of tie-dye sweatshirt and jogger-style sweatpants to wear around the house. SWEATSHIRT $59 at Amazon JOGGER $59 at Amazon

Vegan Leather Jogger Kendall + Kylie x The Drop Amazon Vegan Leather Jogger Kendall + Kylie x The Drop A pull-on faux leather pant with gathered hem. Style with your go-to tee for an edgy look. $79 at Amazon

90's Graphic T-Shirt Kendall + Kylie x The Drop Amazon 90's Graphic T-Shirt Kendall + Kylie x The Drop A '90s-inspired graphic t-shirt to pair with everything. $35 at Amazon

Cold Shoulder Dress Kendall + Kylie x The Drop Amazon Cold Shoulder Dress Kendall + Kylie x The Drop A pretty fall-style mini dress adorned with romantic ruffles. $89 at Amazon

