Kendall and Kylie Jenner Launch Collection for Amazon's The Drop

By ETonline Staff
kendall + kylie amazon the drop 1280
Amazon

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have teamed up with Amazon to launch a collection for their fashion brand, Kendall + Kylie. The line is available via the online retailer's The Drop, which offers collections designed by influencers around the world. Every limited-edition range on The Drop is shoppable for 30 hours only, depending on fabric availability as each piece is made-to-order. 

The Jenners' collection is filled with on-trend clothing inspired by the famous sisters' cool, edgy style. Highlights from the line include a tie-dye cut-out bodysuit, sweatshirt-and-jogger matching set, cargo-style jeans, graphic tee and faux leather pant. Everything is under $90 and select pieces are available in sizes XX-Small to 4X. 

The supermodel and beauty mogul both show how they style the wares in chic at-home mirror selfies. 

Kendall Jenner the drop
Amazon
Kylie Jenner the drop
Amazon

In addition to the Jenners' collection, be sure to check out Amazon deals that are still going strong post-Prime Day, along with holiday gift ideas from Amazon's 2020 holiday gift guide

Shop the entire Kendall + Kylie collection on The Drop and browse through ET Style's top picks ahead. 

Turtleneck Bodysuit With Cut-Out
Kendall + Kylie x The Drop
Kendall + Kylie The Drop Turtleneck Bodysuit With Cut-out
Amazon
Turtleneck Bodysuit With Cut-Out
Kendall + Kylie x The Drop

This trendy tie-dye bodysuit with cut-out will dress up your favorite denim piece. 

Cargo Pant
Kendall + Kylie x The Drop
Kendall + Kylie Cargo Pant
Amazon
Cargo Pant
Kendall + Kylie x The Drop

A pair of cool baggy jeans are a Jenner sister staple. 

Front Lace Up Sweatshirt and Jogger
Kendall + Kylie x The Drop
Kendall + Kylie tie-dye sweatshirt and jogger
Amazon
Front Lace Up Sweatshirt and Jogger
Kendall + Kylie x The Drop

A cozy matching set of tie-dye sweatshirt and jogger-style sweatpants to wear around the house. 

SWEATSHIRT
JOGGER

Vegan Leather Jogger
Kendall + Kylie x The Drop
Kendall + Kylie Vegan Leather Jogger
Amazon
Vegan Leather Jogger
Kendall + Kylie x The Drop

A pull-on faux leather pant with gathered hem. Style with your go-to tee for an edgy look. 

90's Graphic T-Shirt
Kendall + Kylie x The Drop
Kendall + Kylie 90's Graphic T-Shirt
Amazon
90's Graphic T-Shirt
Kendall + Kylie x The Drop

A '90s-inspired graphic t-shirt to pair with everything. 

Cold Shoulder Dress
Kendall + Kylie x The Drop
Kendall + Kylie Cold Shoulder Dress
Amazon
Cold Shoulder Dress
Kendall + Kylie x The Drop

A pretty fall-style mini dress adorned with romantic ruffles. 

