Even from quarantine, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters can pick fights with one another! On Sunday, Kylie Jenner posted a throwback pic of herself and her older sister, Kendall Jenner, both wearing white sports bras.

The 24-year-old model commented on the post, writing: "Aren't we fighting?" The 22-year-old makeup mogul replied, "@kendalljenner yes but my t**ties are sitting nice in this pic."

Though the sisters kept things lighthearted, their older sister, Khloe Kardashian, commented on the post, "I miss us."

Khloe clearly seems to be struggling being away from her family during quarantine, sharing a throwback video of all of their kids playing together on a lawn, writing, "I miss these days!!! This wasn't even that long ago! I miss my family."

Kim Kardashian West previously revealed that her close-knit Kardashian-Jenner clan are keeping their distance amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined," she wrote on Instagram last week. "It's hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else's."

