Kendall Jenner Joins the Navarro 'Cheer' Squad for One of Their Stunts

Kendall Jenner is the Navarro cheer squad's biggest fan!

The 24-year-old model stops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday and gushes about Netflix's reality show, Cheer, which follows a Texas college cheerleading squad as they prepare to compete at a national competition.

"I loved them, Jerry, Morgan. I love Morgan," Jenner says of Jerry Harris and Morgan Simianer, two of the athletes featured on the series.

DeGeneres then surprises Jenner by bringing out Simianer, who gifts Jenner with a Navarro cheer uniform before taking to the mat and teaching her a stunt.

After Jenner performs one of the cheers she remembers from her days as a high school cheerleader, Simianer and the other squad members demonstrate a hand-to-hand stunt. They continue by teaching both Jenner and DeGeneres' executive producer Andy Lassner a prep lift.

Jenner excitedly nails the stunt and, though he's initially hesitant, Lassner successfully completes the prep as well.

ET's Katie Krause recently caught up with Harris and other members of the Navarro cheer squad, who gushed about the support they've received since the show's Netflix premiere.

"The amount of love and positivity that people have shown us is truly incredible, 'cause we really don't think how much we affect others until they reach out and actually let us know that we've done something to them," Harris said. "So it's just been a complete blessing and we're so happy that we've been able to do that for people."

Watch the video below for ET's full sit-down with the squad.

