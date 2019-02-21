Kendrick Lamar and SZA, the duo behind “All the Stars” from the Black Panther soundtrack, will not be performing their nominated song at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, ET has confirmed.



Upon reaching out to the Academy for an explanation, they directed us to Deadline’s reasoning which states that cutting the pair’s song “absolutely has nothing to do with the running time of the telecast.”

Instead, they explain that Lamar’s scheduling difficulties are the reason they are unable to perform. The rapper has been overseas and executing a performance that did justice to the song became an untenable challenge.



ET has reached out to Lamar and SZA’s reps regarding the situation.



However, the other four nominated songs will be performed including: “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Gillian Welch and David Rowlings), “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns (Bette Midler and Marc Shaiman), “I’ll Fight” from RBG (Jennifer Hudson) and “Shallow” from A Star Is Born (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper).



Additionally, Queen and Adam Lambert are partnering up for a special performance honoring the British rock group and the hit film Bohemian Rhapsody, which is up for five awards on Sunday.



Get more breaking news in the clip below.



