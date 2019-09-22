Kerry Washington had fun with her 2019 Emmy Awards look.

The Scandal star arrived to the purple carpet wearing a white Alexandre Vauthier tuxedo blouse with the collar popped up, black sequined pants and peep-toe heels. She accessorized with a black-and-silver bracelet, earrings and rings.

To complete her look, Washington rocked a long and flirty ponytail. Her makeup was flawless and consisted of black eye shadow and winged liner, soft pink blush and a nude lip.

The actress is set to take the stage during the awards ceremony as a presenter.

The last time that Washington attended the Emmys was in 2016 when she was pregnant with her son, Caleb.

