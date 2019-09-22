Awards

Kerry Washington Rocks Sequined Pants and Flirty Ponytail at 2019 Emmys

By Liz Calvario‍
Kerry Washington 2019 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kerry Washington had fun with her 2019 Emmy Awards look.

The Scandal star arrived to the purple carpet wearing a white Alexandre Vauthier tuxedo blouse with the collar popped up, black sequined pants and peep-toe heels. She accessorized with a black-and-silver bracelet, earrings and rings.

To complete her look, Washington rocked a long and flirty ponytail. Her makeup was flawless and consisted of black eye shadow and winged liner, soft pink blush and a nude lip. 

The actress is set to take the stage during the awards ceremony as a presenter.

Kerry Washington 2019 Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kerry Washington 2019 Emmys
John Shearer/Getty Images

The last time that Washington attended the Emmys was in 2016 when she was pregnant with her son, Caleb.

Kerry Washington 2016
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

See more of ET's Emmys coverage in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwendoline Christie Is a Regal Goddess at 2019 Emmys

Emilia Clarke Channels Jennifer Lopez for Emmys, Says She's Going to 'Get Lit' Tonight

Sophie Turner Is Breathtaking in Blush at 2019 Emmys

2019 Emmys: Padma Lakshmi Is Beautiful in Baby Blue on the Red Carpet

Related Gallery

 