Kerry Washington Shares Her Cell Number With Fans: 'Text Me!'

The Scandal actress shared her phone number with her social media followers on Thursday, encouraging them to message her stat.

“It’s 718-400-7118, shout-out to the boogie-down Bronx,” Washington said in a video posted on her Twitter account.

Explaining the bold move, Washington shared how she missed the way she would connect with fans on a regular basis, every Thursday night when Scandal (which aired its last episode in April 2018) used to air.

“Hey, you guys. So you know how private I am, but I am going to do something crazy,” she said. “I am going to give you my phone number, which I know sounds insane, but you know I posted about this last week. I’ve been missing that TGIT love.”

“We used to come together every Thursday night at the same time and the same place, and I would know where you were, you would know where I was, and we would talk about stuff that really mattered to us and kind of be in a community together,” Washington continued. “I want to bring some of that back because I miss you guys, and social media is amazing but sometimes it’s hard to sift through and really connect with the people who matter to you most.”

The 42-year-old actress promised to share special content and sneak peeks with those who contacted her.

“You guys are going to be the people that I am closest to in terms of trading information, so text me,” she added. “Really, really text me. And, yay!”

She also shared the number in a photo posted on her Instagram account, which showed the digits written on a mirror using lipstick.

It’s not just Scandal fans whom Washington has been missing since the ABC series wrapped. In May 2018, she opened up to ET about missing everyone she used to work with.

"It feels pretty extraordinary,” she said about post-Scandal life. “I miss my friends."

