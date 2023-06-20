Kesha is sharing details about her health for the first time.

In a new interview with Self magazine, the 36-year-old singer reveals that she was diagnosed with common variable immunodeficiency (CVID) in 2022. According to the Mayo Clinic, "Common variable immunodeficiency (CVID) is an immune system disorder that causes you to have low levels of the proteins that help fight infections. If you have CVID, you'll likely have repeated infections in your ears, sinuses and respiratory system. You'll also have an increased risk of digestive disorders, autoimmune disorders, blood disorders and cancer. CVID can be inherited, or you can develop it during your lifetime."

For the "Tik Tok" singer, she didn't want to share her diagnosis for fear of being judged.

"I just never wanted to be the whiny, privileged girl,” she tells the magazine. "Also, my image had been that of going out and having fun."

Kesha says that she got the diagnosis after she experienced long periods of fatigue that she brushed off during the height of her career.

"When you’re lucky enough to have a song that catches on, you’re just trying to keep up. I had a really hard time saying no to interviews or photo shoots because I didn’t want to let my one chance fall away by not being able to fulfill every request. It led to severe exhaustion physically and mentally," she shares.

She adds, "I learned after my diagnosis that sleep is the most important thing. I took that for granted for, God, about 29, 30 years. I feel like I’m just playing catch-up on my teens and twenties, still. But I try to get as much sleep as possible, and I have to protect that fiercely."

Kesha has also been open about her bulimia. In 2014, the "Blah Blah Blah" singer checked herself into a rehab where she sought in-patient treatment. Today, Kesha is happy to report that her relationship with food has changed and she is still in recovery.

In light of her diagnosis and recovery, Kesha reveals that she "almost died" in January. Without going into many details, she shares with the publication that she froze her eggs and suffered complications as a result of her weakened immune system due to her CVID.

"I finally feel recovered, but it took a couple months,” she tells the magazine. "It was horrifying."

Now recovered, Kesha shares that she takes daily steps to make sure she is maintaining her health.

"I have a support system in place [of therapists] that I speak to weekly or monthly," she tells Self. At "[After] not allowing myself to eat or enjoy food for so long in my life, I really turned a corner, and now, I fucking love food. I started cooking; I go to the farmers market."

She adds, "I always have three meal breaks, 'cause being in recovery, I need to have time to sit and have a meal. I have about 30 minutes before I go on stage where I meditate, stretch, and do breathing exercises. People probably think I’m back there doing shots, and [my routine is] the most zen sh*t you’ve ever seen."

