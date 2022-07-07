How to Watch Kesha's New Paranormal Reality Series 'Conjuring Kesha'
It's no secret that Kesha has a fascination with ghosts and everything paranormal. Now, Kesha is sharing her hobby of tracking down paranormal entities with the rest of the world on her new TV series Conjuring Kesha.
The multitalented star is adding a new entry to her resume: paranormal hunter. Starting June 8, she's helming a new reality TV series with a supernatural twist on Discovery+. The reality show follows Kesha, her brother and some of her friends as they investigate paranormal reports in some pretty creepy locations (including decommissioned jails, haunted houses and more).
Kesha has had a long-standing obsession with ghosts, aliens and anything creepy. After all, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, she started a podcast that delves into everything scary and supernatural. The star has even noted that Demi Lovato helped inspire her fascination with summoning aliens. Yes, you read that right: Kesha is now a global star, who specializes in summoning aliens.
"My love for the supernatural has kind of been omnipresent throughout my entire life," Kesha revealed to ET. "I think I saw my first ghost at about age 4... I remember being in the living room and seeing a light come in through the window and in my heart I understood it, an understanding that that was [my grandmother] saying goodbye."
Having experienced a supernatural encounter at a young age, it's no surprise that Kesha is taking her obsession to Discovery+. We're just glad we can watch all her suspenseful adventures from the comfort of our living room. With multiple haunted places to explore and guest appearances from Whitney Cummings, there are bound to be tons of entertaining and scary moments in Conjuring Kesha. And, we have all the details on how, when and where you can stream Conjuring Kesha.
How to Watch Conjuring Kesha
Paranormal reality series Conjuring Kesha debuts exclusively on Discovery+ on Friday, June 8. Discovery+ with limited ads costs $4.99/month. Otherwise, you can opt for the ad-free version of Discovery+ for $6.99/month.
Stream Conjuring Kesha only on Discovery+, along with hundreds of other binge-worthy TV series and movies.
