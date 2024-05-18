Kevin Costner Pays Tribute to 'Yellowstone' Co-Star Dabney Coleman

Kevin Costner has paid tribute to late actor Dabney Coleman, who played his character's father on Yellowstone.

Coleman, best known for roles in 9 to 5, Tootsie, Boardwalk Empire and more died on Thursday afternoon, his daughter, Quincy Coleman, confirmed in a statement to ET. He was 92.

On Friday, Costner took to his Instagram story to share a tribute to his former co-star, who played John Dutton Jr., the patriarch to Costner's John Dutton III.

The actor shared screenshots of "one of the most heartwrenching scenes I've been a part of," referencing the season 2 episode of Yellowstone in which his character flashed back to his father's final days.

"What an honor to have gotten to work with Dabney Coleman," Costner continued. "May he rest in peace."

The emotional season 2 finale -- titled "Sins of the Father" -- ended up being Coleman's final on-screen role, which culminates in Costner's character accepting Rip (Cole Hauser) as a son and sorting through his own emotions about his father's passing.

Following the news of his death, Colemans daughter shared a statement with ET, writing, "My Father, Dabney Wharton Coleman, took his last earthly breath peacefully and exquisitely at 92 in his Santa Monica home on Thursday May 16, 2024, at 1:50pm."

"My father crafted his time here on earth with a curious mind, a generous heart, and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity," she continued. "As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery. A teacher, a hero, and a king, Dabney Coleman is a gift and blessing in life and in death as his spirit will shine through his work, his loved ones and his legacy...eternally survived by children; Meghan, Kelly, Randy, and Quincy Coleman and grandchildren; Hale and Gabe Torrance, Luie Freundl, and Kai & Coleman Biancaniello.

Coleman's agent, Jeffrey Goldberg, also wrote, "I will only add that it has been a great privilege to have represented Dabney and to have been able to call him my friend. He will be missed greatly."

