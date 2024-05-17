The Yellowstone cast is getting back to work on the final episodes of the acclaimed series.

On Friday, series star Forrie J. Smith shared a video to his Instagram page, speaking directly to fans.

"Hey y'all, I'm back in Montana, finishing up Yellowstone," Smith told his followers in the clip. "I'm blessed with that."

He went on to share his weekend plans, inviting fans to join him at East Helena Rodeo Fundraiser on Saturday, where he'll be the guest of honor. Smith was born and raised in Montana, and grew up as a real-life rodeo rider before getting into acting.

ET spoke with another Yellowstone star, Lainey Wilson, at the 2024 ACM Awards on Thursday, where she said she was still in the dark about the plans for her character, Abby, in the show's last six episodes of its fifth and final season.

"I literally still do not know, but I'm waiting on the call," Wilson shared, revealing that there's still some ambiguity when it comes to her future on the show.

According to Wilson, only the show's co-creator, Taylor Sheridan, knows for sure what is going to happen with her character and the show in general.

"He's got so many irons in the fire I don't know how he does it," Wilson added.

She last shared with ET in April that she'd be "shocked" if her character doesn't make an appearance.

"I'll be honest with you. I'd be shocked," Wilson, 31, told ET. "And I think how [series creator] Taylor Sheridan writes his stories, and he just has a beautiful way of bringing things back and letting things go -- I'll be shocked. So, we'll see what happens."

Yellowstone is streaming on Paramount+. The final episodes are set to premiere on Nov. 10.

