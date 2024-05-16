Lainey Wilson is sharing the latest update on Yellowstone.

Ahead of her highly anticipated performance at the 2024 ACM Awards on Thursday night at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the "Heart Like a Truck" singer spoke to ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet and opened up about the upcoming season 5, part B of the hit Paramount show, and her potential involvement.

"I literally still do not know, but I'm waiting on the call," Wilson shared, revealing that there's still some ambiguity when it comes to her future on the show.

Wilson, a six-time ACM Award winner, is nominated for five awards this year, including Entertainer of the Year and Female Artist of the Year. She's also set to perform. And while fans have been excited to see her onstage, they're also eager to see her back on Yellowstone reprising her role as Abby, whose romance with ranch handler Ryan (Ian Bohen) seemingly went south after Ryan agreed to make the trek to Texas with the rest of the Yellowstone ranch.

Lainey Wilson at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco Texas on May 16, 2024. - Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

According to Wilson, only the show's co-creator, Taylor Sherdian, knows for sure what is going to happen with her character, and the show in general.

"He's got so many irons in the fire I don't know how he does it," Wilson added.

She last shared with ET in April that she'd be "shocked" if her character doesn't make an appearance.

"I'll be honest with you. I'd be shocked," Wilson, 31, told ET. "And I think how [series creator] Taylor Sheridan writes his stories, and he just has a beautiful way of bringing things back and letting things go -- I'll be shocked. So, we'll see what happens."

Lainey Wilson rehearses for the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from the Ford Center at The Star on May 14, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. - Getty

Wilson also previously told ET that whenever Sheridan calls, she'll be there.

"I'm ready for it, I'll tell you that," Wilson told ET. "I'm waiting to see what's happening. I told Taylor Sheridan, 'You give me the call and I'll be there.'"

While she waits to hear about her role on the show. Wilson is eagerly anticipating the release of her new album, Whirlwind, in August.

"I know for a fact that is the best stuff that I've ever done," Wilson said of her new music. "This record made me feel at home... it just made me feel grounded."

"I'm trying to make sure that I keep both feet on the ground," she added. "My life has been a whirlwind so there's no better title."

Meanwhile, Wilson's Yellowstone update comes just days after Kevin Costner told Deadline that the narrative about him not prioritizing the show -- and instead favoring his passion project, the Horizon films -- is not accurate.

"I don’t want to get down in the gutter with the Yellowstone thing but what I’m telling you is straight up. I have taken a beating from those f**king guys and I know a lot of times where it’s coming from," Costner said. "I just elected not to get into that. But if you know me well enough, I made Yellowstone the first priority, and to insinuate anything else would be wrong."

Previously, Bohen told ET at Paramount Network's pop-up at Stagecoach that "fans are going to get the [best] conclusion that could possibly be written."

"Everything will land in a way that is perfectly set. A lot of shows just kind of finish... and they don't satisfy you," he added. "This will be completed in a way that it will make sense."

"I don't know that any show has finished this strongly ever," he continued. "We're expecting to have the best series finale in history. Overconfident maybe, but I think that's what it's going to be. We thank everyone for their patience... It'll be worth the wait, I promise."

The 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards streams live May 16 on Prime Video.

