Kevin Hart admits that he got back out there following his Sept. 1 car accident, thanks to being a "little determined jackass."

The Jumanji: The Next Level star is on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and takes viewers back to what it was like recovering from back surgery.

"I couldn't wipe my a**," Hart recalls of being immobile after his car crash. "You don't realize that your back is connected to everything. So, coming out of back surgery, everything changed because you're just kind of helpless."

DeGeneres comments on his recent social media posts from the gym, to which Hart shares, "I'm about 65 to 75 percent back to my physical self. My workouts are not full. I'm not lifting crazy weights, but I'm back to weighted workouts, agility, mobility, core workouts."

The 40-year-old comedian says his back injury really made him "see what really matters, who really matters."

"Life kind of hits you in a completely different way," he continues. "You go, 'Wow, this is love. This is what real love in life is.' The things you think matter, you realize don't."

Hart says that after "wiping my a**, "his next "biggest triumph" was putting on his socks. "You couldn't tell me nothing," he quips. "When I put my socks on, it was the biggest thing in the world."

Another thing that changed Hart's perspective was having time off. "I've never been home for more than eight days, ever, never," he says. "I have never been home for a consecutive period of 10 days straight. ...[Now,] I've been home for three months."

Hart jokes of his family, "Everybody got a little meaner to me around the house. I couldn't say anything because I needed everybody's help."

He adds, "I've been home, getting on my wife's nerves."

Earlier this week, Hart was honored with a hand and footprint ceremony in Hollywood, California. “Words can’t explain my emotion right now...2019 has been a hell of a year for me,” he captioned a slideshow of images from the ceremony on Instagram. “I appreciate the Ups & the downs...to be honest I appreciate the downs so f***ng much because they help build character.”

ET also sat down with Hart for one of his first interviews following his accident. Check it out:

