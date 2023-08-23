Kevin Hart is learning that painful way that he can't go as hard as he used -- especially when it comes to trying to beat a former NFL running back in a foot race.

Hart posted a video to Instagram on Wednesday, explaining exactly why fans will likely see him in a wheelchair in the weeks to come, and what led to him challenging ex-New England Patriots star Stevan Ridley to a 40-yard dash in the first place.

"Ladies and gentleman, the age 40 is real. To all my men, women out there that are 40 years old and above, it's not a game," Hart shared in his post. "Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it. It just made me respect it."

"I'm in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff... and I was told to sit my ass down," the 44-year-old comic continued, explaining how it all stemmed from a debate over speed and agility.

"This debate was based off who's faster. Those that know me know, I'm pretty fast," Hart recalled. "Stevan said, 'Kevin, there ain't no way you're gonna beat me.' Stevan is an ex-NFL running back, played for the New England Patriots. Very good guy... [So] we get out there, we go run the 40-yard dash."

"Guys, I blew all my s**t," Hart revealed, before detailing the extent of his injuries. "I tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn, I don't know what that is but I tore them, I tore those, too. I can't walk."

A wistful Hart reflected on his poor decision and lamented his vanity.

"What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest s**t ever, now I can't walk," Hart said. "What was I thinking, son? I've got to be the stupidest man alive."

Hart captioned the video post, "44 and sitting my ass down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the f**k am I doing???? I blew my s**t….I’m done. FML."

Some of Hart's famous friends reached out to share their support and sympathy, including Will Smith, who commented, "Getting older is REAL!! Heal Up, Kev!!"

Comedian Lil Duval -- who was hospitalized following a devastating car accident last July and spent months recuperating -- commented, "Man let me know if u need any of my medicine my boy."

Hart is no stranger to serious injury. The comic was hospitalized for 10 days back in September 2019 following a serious car crash that left him with three spinal fractures and severe pain. His injuries required emergency surgery and months of rehabilitation.

Kevin Hart on Showing His Serious Side in New Series ‘True Story’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Kevin Hart: Inside the Actor's Early Life and Career

Kevin Hart Praises Bruce Willis as 'Die Hart' Inspiration (Exclusive)

Kevin Hart Dishes on His Action-Star Transformation for ‘Die Hart 2: Die Harter’

Kevin Hart Dishes on His Expensive Nick Cannon Pranks

Related Gallery