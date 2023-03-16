Kevin Hart Dishes on His Expensive Nick Cannon Pranks: 'I Don't Go Halfway' (Exclusive)
Kevin Hart doesn't pull his punches when it comes to pranks. The comedian has long been in a prank war with famous friend Nick Cannon, and now the pair are bringing the battle of one-upsmanship to TV.
Hart recently sat down with ET's Kevin Frazier, while promoting a number of upcoming projects including Celebrity Prank Wars -- which will feature Hart and Cannon pulling pranks on one other, as well as a slew of other celebs.
"My goodness, we have Fantasia, Taraji P Henson. Lil Jon, Ludacris, T.I., Lil Duval, T-Pain, Anthony Anderson," Hart exclaimed excitedly. "The beauty of pranks is the reaction. You want to complicate somebody's day to the best of your abilities, and how do you do it and how do you do it efficiently?"
One recent prank Hart and Cannon pulled together was creating buzz for a fake reality show, Who's Having My Baby? With Nick Cannon, which fooled a number of fans and media outlets alike.
However, Hart says that he isn't done pranking Cannon either.
"Me and Nick, we go pretty heavy, so I spent some money on my pranks with Nick," Hart shared. "I don't go halfway, I do a full budget."
And Cannon does his part to fire back. When Hart famously gifted his pal a vending machine full of condoms, Cannon retaliated by getting Hart a fairly difficult pet.
"He got me a llama," Hart recalled. "But then I put his phone number up on billboards... He got like 325,000 messages or something like that."
While Celebrity Prank Wars kicks off in April, Hart will first be celebrating the launch of the second season of his action comedy series Die Hart.
On the show, the comic plays a fictionalized version of himself, as he trains with gritty professional stunt veterans to learn how to be an action star leading man.
[The first season] of Die Hart was great, and we were like OK, how do we do it again? How do we do it and make it bigger?" Hart shared. "Make something that the fans can go on another ride for. The first one of course we had John Travolta, Josh Hartnett and Nathalie Emmanuel and myself. And this one we got John Cena to come on board, and Nathalie Emmanuel is back as well!"
Season 2, Die Hart: Die Harter, premieres March 31 on the Roku Channel.
