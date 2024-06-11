Kevin Jonas Reveals He Had Surgery to Remove Skin Cancer

Kevin Jonas is revealing he recently underwent a procedure to remove a cancerous spot on his face.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 36-year-old Jonas Brothers band member shared that after a recent skin checkup, doctors discovered basal cell carcinoma, a common type of skin cancer, growing on the right side of his forehead.

Posting from the doctor's office, the singer and guitarist shared a look at the before and after while using his influence to spread awareness on the issue.

"So today, I am getting a basal-cell carcinoma removed from my head," Jonas says in the video, showing off a small mole near his hairline. "Yes, that is a actual little skin cancer guy that has started to grow and now I have to get surgery to remove it."

Jonas -- who is gearing up for the premiere of Claim to Fame season 3 on ABC in July -- quickly jumps ahead in the video to post-procedure, making sure to avoid any of the graphic images from the operation, while sharing how quick and painless the entire ordeal was.

"Alright, I'm all done, now it's time to heal," the Claim to Fame host tells his 4.9 million followers in the social media post. "Make sure to get those moles checked, people."

He reiterated his message in the caption of the post, writing, "Friendly reminder to get your moles checked 🙏."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, basal cell carcinoma is a common type of skin cancer that is usually caused by sun exposure and causes a bump or lesion to form on the epidermis. Roughly 4 million new cases pop up in the United States each year.

Earlier this year, supermodel and actress Christie Brinkley told her Instagram followers that she had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma after doctors made the discovery while at an appointment for her daughter.

"The good news for me is we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early. And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior," Brinkley, 70, wrote in the caption alongside photos of her left temple with a chunk missing.

Last year, film, television and stage star Hugh Jackman urged his followers to lather up on sunscreen after he underwent yet another procedure for basal cell carcinoma. Jackman, 55, has previously been treated for basal cell carcinoma, having at least six removals done throughout his life.

"If I can just take this opportunity to remind you summer is coming for those of us in the northern hemisphere, please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it. No matter how much you want a tan, trust me," the Deadpool & Wolverine star wrote at the time. "Put some sunscreen on. You'll still have an incredible time out there. Alright. Please be safe."

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, celebrities like Khloé Kardashian, Diane Keaton, Witney Carson, Teddi Mellencamp and Andy Cohen have all dealt with skin cancer at some point in their lives.

