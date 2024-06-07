Kevin Jonas has a nearly identical mini-me! The 36-year-old member of the Jonas Brothers took to Instagram on Thursday to share a hilarious side-by-side photo of himself in an all-denim look and his 10-year-old daughter, Alena, in a matching fit, complete with a curly black wig.

"When your daughter dresses up as you for New Jersey day," Kevin captioned the pic.

Kevin shares Alena with his wife, Danielle Jonas. The couple are also parents to daughter, Valentina, 7.

Alena is no stranger to having fun with her famous dad and her uncles, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas. Back in March, she attended the rodeo in Houston, Texas, in full cowgirl regalia.

"I feel so lucky to have performed at the @rodeohouston for the second time last night because this round I got to bring my baby girl AND @jonasbrothers now holds the all-time paid new stadium attendance record with 75,600 tickets sold ❤️ Thank you Houston for an unforgettable night!!" Kevin captioned a series of pics and videos from the special evening.

In August 2023, Kevin, Joe, and Nick opened up to ET about going on tour as dads for the first time. Joe is dad to 3-year-old daughter Willa and 1-year-old Delphine with ex Sophie Turner. Nick is dad to 2-year-old daughter Malti with wife Priyanka Chopra.

After Kevin noted that he was "ecstatic" about performing songs from five albums in one night, Joe admitted to being a little nervous.

"I'm feeling a bit overwhelmed," Joe shared with his brothers at the time. "But now that we've gotten it up and running and we did a dress rehearsal with a live audience, two nights ago, I think we finally realized we can do this thing."

"We built a fun show all the way around," Kevin said.

As for being on the road with their families, the brothers had to make some changes to their touring setup.

"It's an adjustment," Nick admitted. "But it's incredible and it's exciting to figure out. It's going to be amazing."

