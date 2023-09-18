Kevin Jonas is a sucker for his wife, Danielle Jonas, and it's clear from his latest post!

On Monday, the "Waffle House" singer took to Instagram to celebrate his wife's 37th birthday.

"How did I get this lucky? Happy birthday Danielle. I love you so much!" Kevin wrote next to a pic of him and Danielle coordinating in black outfits and posing backstage.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Danielle also received some birthday love from her sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who took to her Instagram Story to share a picture and a sweet message.

"Happy Birthday Gorgeous," the caption read. "Wish you love and all the good things in the world! @daniellejonas," Priyanka wrote with a kissy face emoji.

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Danielle and Kevin, 35, tied the knot in 2009, after two years of dating. Together, they share two daughters -- Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6.

Kevin has been busy on the road and celebrating birthdays all weekend. On Saturday, the Jonas Brother took to Instagram to wish his younger brother, Nick Jonas, a happy birthday and show him some brotherly love.

"Love you brother! Happy Birthday @nickjonas," Kevin captioned the picture of him and Nick.

Nick's birthday festivities continued that night as he was serenaded by Kevin, Joe and their fans inside the arena in Omaha, Nebraska. Also in attendance for Saturday's stop on The Tour, was Priyanka, who gave her man kisses during the show.

Danielle, Priyanka and their daughters have joined the guys on the road for multiple shows. The ladies were joined by Sophie Turner during night one in New York City. The following month, Joe filed for divorce and the pair announced the end of their marriage in a joint statement.

RELATED CONTENT: