Kevin Spacey Channels Frank Underwood in His Message for 2020

Kevin Spacey has resurfaced. This time, he's here with a message about entering 2020 "with kindness."

The disgraced actor appeared to revive his House of Cards character, Frank Underwood, for a video posted to his social media accounts on Tuesday.

"You didn't really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you? It's been a pretty good year, and I'm grateful to have my health back. And in light of that, I've made some changes in my life, and I'd like to invite you to join me," Spacey says in the Christmas Eve video as he's seated on a fireplace.

"As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world. Ah, yes, I know what you're thinking. Could he be serious? I'm dead serious. And it's not that hard, trust me," he continues. "The next time someone does something you don't like, you can go on the attack, but you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness. "

The video comes exactly one year after Spacey released a similar video, though in that one, he bemoaned his "impeachment without a trial" and hinted at a possible return to the Netflix drama (which never happened).

The actor was fired from House of Cards in 2017 after allegations of inappropriate behavior from staff on the show and an accusation of sexual misconduct by actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances on him when Rapp was 14. Since then, others have come forward accusing Spacey of harassment or assault. He has denied the allegations.

See more on Spacey in the video below.

