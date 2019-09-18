Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Accuser Dies in the Midst of Lawsuit

An anonymous individual suing Kevin Spacey for sexual assault has died, ET confirms.

In a new court filing, the plaintiff's attorney has informed the actor's attorney that he has "recently passed." No details have been released concerning the circumstances of his death.

In September 2018, the deceased plaintiff, a male masseuse, filed claims alleging the House of Cards actor grabbed his genitals and was allegedly forced to grab Spacey's genitals during a massage at the actor's private residence in Malibu, California, two years earlier.

Through his lawyer, Spacey has vehemently denied these allegations.

Upon arriving at Spacey's home, the individual suing as "John Doe" alleged the actor complained of "having some pain or discomfort" in his groin area. The masseuse claimed he told Spacey to lie face down, but the actor allegedly laid down on his back instead. While massaging the actor's leg, he alleged that Spacey put his hand on his genitals.

The masseuse alleged that he pulled away but gave Spacey the benefit of the doubt, assuming the actor was directing him to where he was in pain. The masseuse alleged that he began to massage Spacey's groin area in a "nonsexual, professional manner," but claimed that Spacey forced him to once again touch his genitals.

The massage therapist claimed he pulled away, alleging telling Spacey, "What are you doing? This is ridiculous. I am a professional. This is what I do for a living. I have a son." The man also alleged that Spacey exposed himself and grabbed his shoulders in what could have been an attempt at a kiss. He also claimed that Spacey grabbed his genitals and allegedly offered to perform oral sex on him.

The late plaintiff alleged to multiple attempts to leave, but Spacey allegedly blocked the exit with his naked body. However, the masseuse claimed that Spacey finally let him leave the residence, leaving behind his sheets and oil.

The masseuse reported the incident to the Los Angeles Police Department. In the lawsuit, he was asking for unspecified damages and attorney's fees to be paid by Spacey.

The death of the plaintiff arrives two months after two other criminal cases against Spacey came to an end. On July 5, a man alleging the actor groped him at a Nantucket bar in 2016 dropped his lawsuit. Then on July 17, ET confirmed that a sexual assault case against Spacey in Cape & Islands District Court was dropped due to "unavailability of the complaining witness."

ET previously reported in November 2017 that Spacey was seeking "evaluation and treatment" after he was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by several men. Spacey has maintained his innocence.

See more on Spacey below.

