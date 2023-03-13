Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over 'Baby Daddy' Tristan Thompson in Birthday Tribute
Khloe Kardashian is celebrating Tristan Thompson's birthday. In honor of the athlete's 32nd birthday on Monday, Khloe took to Instagram to praise her ex, with whom she shares 4-year-old True and an 8-month-old son.
Alongside pics and videos of Tristan with their kids, Khloe penned a lengthy message to "the best father, brother & uncle."
"Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you'll ever know to your family of littles," she wrote. "My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free."
"Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud," Khloe added in reference to Tristan's mom, Andrea, who died in January. "Happy birthday baby daddy."
Khloe's mom, Kris Jenner, also posted to Instagram to mark Tristan's birthday.
"Happy birthday, Tristan! I know this year has been hard so far, but you seem to find the positive and the light amongst the sadness," Kris wrote in a series of posts to her Instagram Story. "You look at the glass half full and it has been so great watching you grow as a dad, a friend, a brother, an uncle and a son."
"You have shown me such inspiration and many lessons when it comes to how you deal with adversity and challenges that seem insurmountable. You have used these challenges as opportunities to better yourself day by day. And I know how proud your mom is of the man you have become," she added. "Thank you for being such a special part of our family. We love you very much."
Khloe and Tristan's tumultuous relationship has made headlines for multiple cheating scandals. After Tristan's mom died, though, Khloe and several of her family members attended her funeral. Since then, a source previously told ET, Khloe and Tristan have been spending time together.
"Khloe has been very cognizant of making sure Tristan and his brothers don’t feel alone and she has been doing her best to help them as they deal with this tragic loss. She has acted as an amazing support system," the source said. "Tristan wants to show the world, Khloe, and his mom -- his guardian angel -- the man and father that he can be, even more so now."
