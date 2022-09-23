Khloe Kardashian Is 'Still Crying' as Daughter True Heads to Pre-K Amid Tristan Thompson Drama
Khloé Kardashian Says She Was ‘Bamboozled’ by Tristan Cheating S…
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Relationship Models 'Heir…
Khloé Kardashian Cries Over Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal in…
‘Bachelorette’: Rachel Reacts to Internet Comparing Breakup With…
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Joke They're Proud '…
Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance at VMAs as Moon Person
Johnny Depp Is Dating UK Lawyer Joelle Rich
Adam Levine Admits He 'Crossed the Line' While Addressing Cheati…
Queen Elizabeth's Dog Trainer Says Corgis Are 'Perceptive' and A…
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: Harry and Meghan Join William, Kate a…
Khloé Kardashian Says She Was ‘Bamboozled’ by Tristan Cheating S…
Kanye West Sparks More Kardashian Family Drama With Instagram Co…
Greyson Chance Calls Ellen DeGeneres an ‘Insanely Manipulative P…
How the Royal Family Is Continuing to Grieve Following Queen’s F…
Meet the Hunks of Hallmark
Gwen Stefani Tears Up Over Heartfelt Performance on Season 22 Pr…
Inside Jennifer Lopez's Epic Surprise for Ben Affleck at Their W…
Prince Harry Will Be Allowed to Wear Military Uniform at Queen's…
Khloe Kardashian is having a hard time letting go. The 38-year-old mother of two celebrated a major milestone for her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson, amid the ongoing drama between her and True's dad, Tristan Thompson.
This week, the proud mom got True a dazzling balloon display reading, "First Day of Pre-K." It featured five large colored pencil balloons with a stream of colorful balloons coming out of each of them.
The company Balloon & Paper posted photos of the display on Instagram, with Khloe commenting, "I'm still crying that she’s in school," adding several teary faced emojis. "Thank you for making this day so special."
True's big transition into pre-K comes at a difficult time for the reality star. On Thursday, the season 2 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians dropped, focusing on Tristan's paternity scandal.
In the episode, Khloe reveals that she did an embryo transfer back in November just days before she found out that Tristan had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols.
Khloe and her NBA player ex welcomed their son on July 28 via surrogate.
The emotional episode showed Khloe detailing Tristan's betrayal and ended with the co-parents reuniting at the hospital to meet their baby boy.
Though Khloe stayed mostly off social media the night the episode dropped, she did repost several supportive tweets from fans on her Instagram Stories. She also shared that she's now heading to Milan, Italy, to see her older sister, Kim Kardashian, walk in the Dolce & Gabbana Milan Fashion Week show.
"I cannot wait to see you in Milan, boo," Khloe says on Instagram Stories, showing off Kim's new D&G campaign. "On my way, queen!"
Meanwhile, Tristan was spotted out with OnlyFans model Juanita JCV as the episode premiered.
RELATED CONTENT:
Tristan Thompson Seen With OnlyFans Model as 'Kardashians' Premieres
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship Timeline
Khloe Kardashian Shares First Glimpse of Son Amid Tristan Drama
'The Kardashians' Recap: Khloe Details Tristan's Deception