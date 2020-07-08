Seeing double? Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday to model a tie dye hoodie from Scott Disick's Talentless clothing line. One day earlier, Disick's ex, who he reunited with over the holiday weekend, modeled the same hoodie in a beach photo shoot.

"Tie Dye @talentless. I look so young in this photo 🤪 I love it!" Khloe, 36, captioned her shot. "Lol maybe it’s the hoodie?!"

Disick, 37, commented on Khloe's post, "Now that's talent."

When Khloe replied, "@letthelordbewithyou my new career? @talentless model?" Disick added, "@khloekardashian not just model. Super model."

Khloe continued to rock her brunette locks in the pic and paired the hoodie with a fitted black latex mini skirt and white sneakers.

Though Disick and Richie, 21, split in May after almost three years of dating, the exes were spotted on a beach in Malibu, California, together on Saturday. Disick also liked Richie's modeling pic and the Talentless account commented with a fire emoji.

Disick's other famous ex, Kourtney Kardashian, made headlines last month when she posed in one of his flannel shirts for a photo while on a joint family vacation. Disick and Kourtney share their three kids, are both featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and spend a lot of time together. The Kardashian-Jenner family even threw Disick a birthday party shortly after his split from Richie.

As for Khloe, she also shared some sweet photos from her ex Tristan Thompson's Fourth of July bash, posing in a photo booth with her newly resurfaced brother, Rob Kardashian, and bestie Malika Haqq. Rob already shared a photo from the event and has been making more public appearances in recent weeks.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Stories

For more, watch the clip below:

