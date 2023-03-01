Khloe Kardashian Praises Brother Rob's Ex Adrienne Bailon in Her 'Mommy Era'
Adrienne Bailon has one of the most famous cheerleaders in her corner.
The 39-year-old Cheetah Girls star posed for the cover of Harper’s Bizarre Vietnam with her baby boy, Ever, and Khloe Kardashian was feeling the photos.
The 38-year-old reality star reposted Bailon’s fashion magazine cover to her Instagram story saying, “ You are so absolutely beautiful!!! I love you in all eras but your mommy era is 🔥.“
Bailon famously dated Khloe’s younger brother, Rob, from 2007 to 2009 and has been open about the fact that 31-year-old reality star's infidelity led to their split. Rob even got a huge tattoo of Adrienne's name when the two were an item. Bailon also appeared on the family's reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
After her split from Rob, Bailon had a falling out with her ex’s famous family. In the summer of 2014, she opened up about her struggles with trying to distance herself from the Kardashian brand.
"To be stuck with that Kardashian label, that was so hurtful to me and to my career. I probably realized that too late -- not that it would've affected my decisions in terms of who I dated, but it would've affected my decision to appear on the show," she told Latina magazine. "At the time, I didn’t think anyone would even care. To this day, people will still say, 'You ruined Rob's life!' and I'll think, 'Damn, I was still playing with Barbie dolls when I met him.'”
Rob's older sister, Kim Kardashian, defended her brother at the time, tweeting: "Funny how she says being with a Kardashian hurt her career yet the only reason she has this article is because she is talking about a Kardashian. #LetItGoooooLetItGoooooo (FROZEN VOICE)."
In February 2016, Bailon and the Kardashian-Jenner clan rekindled their friendship. Kylie Jenner shared a pic of her and her sister Kourtney Kardashian laughing and hugging former The Real co-host. "Cause we are sistersss," she captioned the photo along with music emojis.
Also excited to be hanging out with the former Cheetah Girl, Kourtney shared another photo of the trio, writing: "Reunited best friends lol."
In 2018, Kim Kardashian shared that her daughter, North, loves the Cheetah Girls.
“North’s new obsession! #CheetahGirls,” Kim captioned a clip from one of the group’s Disney Channel original movies, tagging Bailon. “Should I break the news to North that this could have been her auntie?!?!?!”
In August 2022, Bailon and her husband, Israel Houghton, announced that they've welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.
The couple took to Instagram and shared a black-and-white photo of Adrienne and Israel gazing at their son, Ever James. The caption included a touching poem to commemorate the momentous occasion.
"For this child we have prayed
Just to hear our baby cry
Skin to skin and face to face
Heart to heart and eye to eye..." they shared.
Also in their caption, the couple explained that "our journey to [have a] baby has been very challenging."
"We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months," the caption continued. "He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep! #HappilyEverHoughton 🤍."
