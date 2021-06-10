Khloe Kardashian is keeping her future wide open! The 36-year-old reality star is considering where she'd like to be in 15 to 20 years on the series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In a sneak peek clip, Khloe's older sister, Kim Kardashian West, interviews her, asking about her hopes for the next two decades of her life.

"I hope I have a sibling for True, but also I don't feel incomplete if I don't," says Khloe, who shares 3-year-old daughter True with Tristan Thompson.

As for her relationship, Khloe is also flexible.

"I think I want to be married again. I think," she reveals. "But I also don't think I need to be married again in order to feel like this is our union."

Khloe was previously married to Lamar Odom from 2009 until their split in 2013. They finalized their divorce in 2016.

As for the status of Khloe's relationship with Tristan, she is also considering a move to Boston where the NBA star has relocated to play with the Celtics.

"Tristan and I are in a way better place than we were before, but I'm still trying to navigate my way through my feelings," she shares of deciding whether to go to Boston for Christmas. "And I don't know if I've really had time to think about what moving would mean for our relationship."

The series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on E!

