Khloe Kardashian Teases What to Expect From Family's New TV Series

Get ready to ring in the New Year with the Kardashians! Reality TV's most famous family is currently filming their new Hulu series after ending Keeping Up With the Kardashians last year -- and Khloe Kardashian says fans will get to see the new series sooner than they might think.
On Thursday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Khloe gave a time frame for the release of the new series.
"I think in a few months, either end of January, early February, really fast. That's the beauty of Hulu," the 37-year-old reality star says. "We're streaming so we get to have a much quicker turnaround than previously."
KUWTK aired on E! with many months in between filming and the show being available to audiences. Hulu cameras are now capturing all of the family's big moments, including Kourtney Kardashian's recent engagement to Travis Barker.
"We're really excited," Khloe shares. "They're here now in the back shooting with us and we're so happy to be up and rolling again."
The Kardashian-Jenner clan first started filming for the new show in late September. That same month, Kim Kardashian West appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she talked about the time in between the two reality series.
"This is the longest we haven't filmed for," Kim shared. "And it's crazy since we've had this free time, all of the stuff that's gone on. Whether it's this relationship or Kourtney's relationship or whoever's. It's like, people have had this free time off and had these beautiful new relationships blossom and it's going to be really fun and interesting to see filming dynamics and us back together. I'm excited."
