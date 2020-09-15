Khloe Kardashian wants to make sure she and Tristan Thompson are on the same page this time around. In the new trailer for Thursday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiere, Khloe confronts Tristan about how he's been treating her while they quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"One of my fears is you're acting like this until you get what you want and then if you do, you're going to turn into the old Tristan again," she tells a somber-looking Tristan.

The clip also shows the pair dancing and grinding together in swimsuits.

Khloe and Tristan previously split in 2019 after Tristan was caught in two separate cheating scandals, the first days before the birth of the couple's daughter, True, in 2018 and the other with Kylie Jenner's former bestie, Jordyn Woods.

They have worked together to be in a better place and co-parent their daughter, and while in quarantine, the exes have rekindled their romance.

In early August, ET confirmed that Khloe and Tristan were officially back together.

"Things with Khloe and Tristan have been great and the couple is taking this time in quarantine to really reconnect and enjoy one another," a source told ET at the time.

In a previous sneak peek clip for KUWTK, Tristan was seen trying to woo his ex by offering her a place to stay amid home renovations.

This new trailer is the first to be released since the Kardashians announced that they would be ending their long-running reality series in early 2021.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on E!

