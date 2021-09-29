Khloe Kardashian has released the latest drop for Good American, and she's rolling it all out on Instagram. According to multiple reports, Kardashian took to IG to debut her latest Good American ad, after it was deemed "too racy" for TV. On Tuesday, the former reality TV star and fashion designer shared the sexy "Find The One" ad on social media, which features a topless Kardashian rolling around in bed in just her Good American denim jeans.

While Kardashian shared the ad along with several photos from the campaign, featuring a topless Kourtney Kardashian showing off her figure in Good American's latest line, a tamed-down version of the ad is still set to hit TV screens after it's made "more suitable for airing."

"The commercial was rejected for TV in its original form, and it's now being edited with less skin to make it more suitable for airing," a rep for the clothing company confirmed in a statement to E! News.

"It's just different this time," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said in the15-second clip. "I feel good, I feel sexy. Like, I don't have to keep looking. I think I found the one."

While Kardashian hasn't publicly commented on the matter, the brand's official Instagram shared several articles reporting on the sultry commercial being kept off the air.

"TOO SEXY FOR TV 🥵Let us help you Find The One | Link in bio," the denim company captioned one of their posts.



See more of the "Find The One" campaign below.

RELATED CONTENT

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Sister Khloé's New Good American Collection

Khloé Kardashian's Good American Sale: Get an Extra 25% Off Sitewide

Khloé Kardashian’s Good American Launches New Swimsuit Styles

Tristan Thompson Is Still Trying to Get Khloe Kardashian Back, Source Says This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery