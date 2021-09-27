Kourtney Kardashian Wears Sister Khloé's New Good American Collection -- Shop Her Jeans
Kourtney Kardashian is gorgeous in a new campaign for sister Khloé Kardashian's denim line, Good American. The 42-year-old reality TV star shared the sultry photo on Instagram, posing on a bed in just a pair of skinny jeans. Kourtney wrote, "I think I found The One." Khloé additionally wrote, "I think @kourtneykardash found The One 😍 and they look damn good together!!"
The "Find The One" campaign is for a new collection that drops on Sept. 28. Shoppers can sign up for the waitlist to get notified once the new styles drop, including the exact Good Classic in the Blue508 wash Kourtney is wearing. The jean has a skinny fit and a high-rise, gap-proof waistband to help make the legs look long.
While we wait for the new collection to drop on Tuesday, one can still shop Good Classic jeans in a variety of colorways and washes to add to a fall wardrobe.
Khloé isn't the only sister Kourtney is modeling for. Kourtney stars in a campaign for sister Kim Kardashian West's shapewear line, SKIMS. The Poosh founder poses in the sexy photos with Megan Fox, who is dating Machine Gun Kelly, a friend and musical collaborator of Kourt's boyfriend, Travis Barker.
Sign up for the waitlist to be the first to shop the new Find The One collection and shop ET Style's current favorites from Good American below.
